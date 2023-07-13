New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Two trucks collided head-on in outer Delhi early Thursday, leaving four 'kanwariyas' dead and 15 others injured, police said.

A call about the accident was received at 12.44 am, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued for Today as River Yamuna Overflows and Floods Roads Following Incessant Rainfall (Watch Videos).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North), Ravi Kumar Singh said a truck bearing Haryana registration crossed the central divider of GT Karnal road and rammed into the other truck carrying kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva).

While four pilgrims died on the spot, 15 others were injured.

Also Read | CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key Released at nta.ac.in; NTA Releases Final Answer Key of Common University Entrance Test Examination, Results Likely To Be Announced Soon; Know How To Download.

"We have registered a case under 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (Causing death due to negligence) at the Alipur police station and further investigation is in progress," the DCP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)