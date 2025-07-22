Ballia (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) Four employees of the electricity department, including a junior engineer (JE), were injured after they were allegedly attacked with sticks and farming tools by a group of people during an anti-power theft operation in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Laddupur village on Monday night when a joint team of the electricity department and the vigilance unit was inspecting illegal electricity connections, police said.

Also Read | Indian Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty Close Flat in Volatile Trade Market, Eternal Jumps Nearly 11%.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) by JE Santosh Kumar against four named individuals -- Yogendra Yadav, Ajit Yadav, Anil Yadav, and Narayan Rajbhar -- and several unidentified persons on charges of obstructing government work and assaulting public servants, they said.

As per the complaint, the team discovered several illegal wires connected to a transformer in the Laddupur village. After disconnecting the unauthorised connections, the team proceeded to nearby fields to identify owners of electric motors believed to be drawing power illegally when they were allegedly attacked by a group of locals using sticks and spades, police said.

Also Read | Vellore Dowry Harassment Case: Wife of Marine Engineer Accuses Husband of Pushing Her From Terrace During Dispute Over Dowry, Domestic Violence; Accused Arrested.

JE Santosh Kumar, along with staff members Rajneesh Kumar Singh, Apindra Kumar, and another team member, sustained serious injuries in the assault, the complaint stated.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Omveer Singh said two of the accused — Yogendra Yadav (57) and Ajit Kumar Yadav (29) — were arrested on Tuesday, and efforts are on to nab the remaining accused.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)