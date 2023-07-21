Medininagar, Jul 21 (PTI) Four students drowned in a pond close to their school in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Friday.

Also Read | Ukraine’s Culture Minister Quits in Spending Dispute.

The bodies of all four students in the age group of six to eight were recovered from the pond on Thursday evening and they are being sent to Medininagar Medical College and Hospital for postmortem examination on Friday, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rishav Garg.

"We are investigating how the students came to the pond and drowned," the ASP said.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session Day 2: Modi Government Braces for Another Opposition Storm Over Manipur Violence.

According to police, the four students went to a government school in Sarja village, around 200 km from the state capital Ranchi, on Thursday morning. But, they did not return home till post noon.

When family members and villagers went to search for them, they found the bodies of the four students in the pond, Garg said. The four students were in school dress. The water level has increased in the pond due to the rainy season, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)