Jammu, Mar 29 (PTI) The last rites of four police personnel, killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, were performed with full honours at their native places with participating officers vowing to eliminate terrorism from the region.

Head constable Jagbir Singh of Mattu-Khour in Jammu's Akhnoor and selection grade constables -- Tariq Ahmad of Chamba-Panthal in Reasi, Balwinder Singh Chib of Kana Chak, and Jaswant Singh of Londi Morh in Kathua were killed in the two-day gunfight in the remote Safiyan forest area on Thursday.

Two Pakistani terrorists were also killed in the operation. While the bodies of three policemen were retrieved from the encounter site on Friday evening, Jagbir Singh's body was recovered early Saturday, officials said.

Amidst surcharged atmosphere and emotional scenes, thousands of people attended the last rites, raising slogans in praise of the slain policemen. Anti-Pakistan slogans were also chanted during the processions, they added.

Senior BJP leader and MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, along with former J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, attended the funeral of Constable Ahmad, who is survived by his wife, four-year-old daughter, and elderly parents.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) (Udhampur-Reasi range) Rayees Mohammad Bhat joined the ‘Nimaz-e-Jinazah' (prayer before burial) and led the wreath-laying ceremony.

“This saga of sacrifice has been going on for a very long time. We have lost many diamonds in this fight against terrorism and we are proud of the sacrifices,” the officer told PTI.

He said the fight against terrorism would continue till the Pakistan-sponsored menace is completely defeated.

“This is the message of our bravehearts and it is our responsibility to take this fight to the conclusion,” the DIG said.

MP Jugal Kishore Sharma lauded the sacrifices of the policemen, saying that Pakistan was pushing terrorists into J&K to divert attention from its internal crises.

“The backbone of the terrorism is broken and it is taking its last breath. It will be uprooted soon,” Sharma said.

Bodies of Chib and Jaswant Singh were also cremated with full honours, with mourners condemning Pakistan and hailing the bravery of the fallen personnel.

The villagers remembered the slain policemen as kind-hearted individuals, vowing that their sacrifices would not go in vain.

Jagbir Singh's body was brought to the police headquarters in Jammu, where former chief minister Omar Abdullah led the wreath-laying ceremony before it was handed over to his family. Singh, who had joined the police in 1997, is survived by his wife, daughter, and son.

J&K minister Satish Sharma, who attended Singh's funeral, expressed grief over the loss and called for a strong response against Pakistan.

“I want to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat that the time has come when the enemy nation is strongly dealt with and given a befitting reply,” he said.

He said the policemen fought bravely against the terrorists and eliminated two of them, thus frustrating their plan to cause more damage.

Congress leader, former minister Choudhary Lal Singh also attended the funeral of the policemen.

