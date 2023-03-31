Bahraich (UP), Mar 31 (PTI) Four suspected narcotics smugglers were arrested with smack worth over Rs 1 crore, police in this Uttar Pradesh district said on Friday.

Jibrail, Mobin, Sufian and Zubair were arrested from the Ramgaon area along the Bahraich-Nepal Road on Thursday, Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said.

The police also seized 350 grams of smack worth over Rs 1 crore in the international market from them, Verma added.

The quartet has been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and a probe is underway, the police said.

