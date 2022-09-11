Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Four trekkers from a group of seven from West Bengal, went missing at Ali Ratni Tibba in the Kullu district.

Avinash Negi, the Director of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS ) Manali told ANI that all four mountaineers have been contacted and all are safe.

"ABVIMAS rescue team led by its Director have successfully contacted the mountaineers stuck in Ali Ratni peak. A member of the team got in touch with them. All are in good health. ABVIMAS team is making an effort to bring them to the base camp. Hopefully, by tomorrow the rescued mountaineers will finally reach the base camp. Any more information will be suitably conveyed," Negi said.

Earlier on Friday, Gurudev Sharma, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kullu informed that two trekkers from West Bengal have informed the Kullu administration that four of their counterparts did not return to the base camp.

"Two trekkers from West Bengal informed the administration that four trekkers, who went trekking to Ali Ratni Tibba in the Kullu district did not return to base camp. Four trackers have gone missing on the way, after which a search operation has been started to find them" the Kullu SP said.

The four missing trekkers, who have been traced now, are Ahijit Banik, Divansh Das, Chinmay Mondol and Vinoy Das. While, the three trekkers who were already safe are Manoj Nath, Lakpa Sherpa and Aragya Mondol. (ANI)

