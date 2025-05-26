Mandya (Karnataka), May 26 (PTI) A four-year-old girl died in a road mishap on Monday during a traffic police check sparking a public outrage.

A large number of people staged protest blaming traffic police for the tragedy following which three ASIs (Assistant Sub-Inspectors) were suspended, police said.

Hrithiksha's parents were taking her to a hospital in Mandya city on their two-wheeler to get her immediate treatment after she was bitten by a dog at her village in Maddur taluk, they added.

According to Mandya Superintendent of Police, Mallikarjun Baldandi, the incident occurred when the couple en route to the hospital were intercepted by the traffic police for not wearing helmet.

When asked, the couple said they were rushing their daughter to the medical facility to get her treated for dog bite.

Subsequently, the traffic police released the motorcycle. However, just then another vehicle brushed past the two-wheeler following which the child fell off the motorcycle. In the meantime, a truck coming from behind ran over Hrithiksha.

She suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot due to excessive bleeding, police said, a case has has been registered in connection with the incident.

"We have suspended three ASIs (Assistant Sub-Inspectors) in connection with the incident," he added.

Following the incident, the victim's parents and public protested at the spot with the child's body demanding justice.

Public expressed outrage, accusing the police of prioritising rule enforcement over the family's emergency, leading to the loss of a life. The protest also led to traffic snarls which was later cleared after police assured action against the concerned policemen for "negligence" on their part.

