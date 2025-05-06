Amreli, May 6 (PTI) Four youths drowned while bathing in the Shetrunji River in Gujarat's Amreli district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near Gavadka village when the men ventured into the river on Monday evening, an official from the Amreli taluka police station said.

He said personnel from the district fire department rushed to the spot and managed to retrieve the bodies late at night.

The deceased were identified as Narendra Vala (18), Kaushik Rathod (21), Bhargav Rathod (20) and Kamlesh Dafda (27), the official said.

A case of accidental death was registered at the police station in the wee hours of Tuesday, he added.

