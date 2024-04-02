New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Seven members of a gang of fraudsters were arrested by Delhi Police for cheating gullible victims on the pretext of helping them in the release of maturity amount of insurance policies on Tuesday. They had cheated approx Rs 6 cores from 10 victims.

The police recovered 20 mobile phones, 4 laptops, 1 pendrive from them. Documents containing data/details of victims were also seized. Further accounts of accused persons are being analyzed to identify and arrest remaining associates of offence.

According to the police, a case was registered following the complaint of Hari Datt Sharma a resident of Green Park Main, New Delhi.

In his complaint, Sharma stated that he is a victim of financial fraud approx Rs 3.5 crore, beginning from April 2018, done by various individuals posing as officials of different government agencies such as NPCI, RBI, SBI etc. among others.

Alleged persons presented themselves as agents, who had connections with the IRDA (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority) and they generated letters in the name of NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) by showing fake identity cards and even Aadhar cards to cement their genuineness, the complainant added.

Following his complaint, an FIR was registered on January 3, 2024, at Police Station Special Cell, Delhi and an investigation was taken up.

Subsequently, a team was constituted under the supervision of ACP Jai Parkash to identify and apprehend the culprits. During investigations, the kingpin Nishant Kumar, who was using pseudo name Rajender Prasad and was the last one in contact with the complainant was traced by the technical surveillance team who followed his digital footprints.

A raid was conducted and he was arrested. Further at his instance and with the help of technical intelligence, six more co-accused persons have been arrested.

The accused Nishant Kumar, mastermind of the criminal conspiracy, has rented one premises at Nirman Vihar and provided infrastructure i.e details and data of victims, mobile phones, SIM's and bank accounts for receiving money.

Co-accused Devender is one who used to prepare forged documents. All accused persons namely Nishant Kumar, Devender Kumar, Manish Kumar, Bhupender Kumar, Sunil Yadav and Ankit Gaur used various pseudo names to call complainant to induce him and they also sent him various letters purported to be issued from various government agencies i.e NPCI, RBI, SBI etc. (ANI)

