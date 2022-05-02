Srinagar, May 2 (PTI) Free press is pivotal to working democracies and the government should work towards making an enabling environment for the media fraternity in Kashmir, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said on Monday.

He also said that the freedom of the human mind is acknowledged in the right to free speech and free press.

In his message on International Press Freedom Day, Abdullah said a free press is pivotal for any working democracy as it keeps the citizenry informed and imposes accountability.

"The NC in its 'Naya Kashmir' manifesto had underscored the importance of having a free and vibrant press to keep those running the state of affairs under check and common citizenry informed about their rights," he said here.

No society can think of harvesting the fruits of democracy without securing its press fraternity all the required freedom and dignity, Abdullah, the MP from Srinagar, said.

However, he said, it is imperative for the press fraternity to uphold the dignity associated with the profession at any cost.

"The struggle by embattled journalists and press fraternity of Kashmir to fight for the rights of people is commendable. I take this opportunity to salute the valour of our journalistic community, who notwithstanding curbs and persecution has been rendering their duties with dedication. I take this opportunity to pay my tributes to all those journalists who lost their lives in the line of duty,” Abdullah said.

NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq also underscored the need of having a free and vibrant press in Jammu and Kashmir.

The government is duty bound to create an enabling environment for press fraternity in Kashmir so that they can air the public issues in a free and fair manner, he said.

NC state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to reconsider its decision on incarcerated journalists.

“On this Eid, as a humanitarian I request the J&K government to release incarcerated journalists including Asif Sultan, Fahad Shah, Sajad Gul," Dar said.

