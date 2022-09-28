New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Following is the data sheet on Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), which is extended by another three months till December 2022.

* Additional 5 kg foodgrains (rice and wheat) per person per month free of cost is being provided to around 80 crore poor covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA)

* The PMGKAY scheme was launched in April 2020, initially for three months, with an aim to ameliorate the distress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, leading to disruption in economic activities and livelihood.

* The PMGKAY was extended on six occasions:

Phase-I: April-June, 2020.

Phase II: July-November 2020

In the first phase, 1 kg of pulses per month was also provided to 9.4 crore beneficiary households for the April-June period.

In the second phase, 1 kg whole chana was provided free of cost to each family per month to beneficiaries.

* The scheme was re-introduced after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country.

Phase III: May-June 2021 -- Distribution of pulses was discontinued from this phase.

Phase-IV: July-November 2021

Phase-V: December 2021-March 2022

Phase VI: April-September 2022

Phase VII: October-December 2022

* During Phase I-VI, the total expenditure under PMGKAY has reached around Rs 3.45 lakh crore, while allocation of foodgrains was nearly 999 lakh tonnes.

* For the 7th phase, 12.2 million tonnes of wheat and rice have been allocated with an estimated cost of Rs 44,762 crore.

* For all the seven-phase, the allocation and expenditure are now estimated at about 112.1 million tonnes at a cost of Rs 3.91 lakh crore

* Phase I-II (April–June and July-Nov 2020): 32.1 million tonnes of foodgrains, cost Rs 1.13 lakh crore

* Phase-III (May-Jun, 2021): 7.94 million tonnes of foodgrain, cost Rs 26,602 cr

* Phase-IV (July–Nov, 2021): 19.87 million tonnes, cost Rs 67,266 cr

* Phase-V (Dec'2021–Mar'2022): 15.90 million tonnes, cost Rs 53,344.52 cr

* Phase-VI (Apr–Sep, 2022): 24.4 million tonnes; cost over Rs 80000 cr

* Phase-VII (Oct-Dec 2022): 12.2 million tonne; cost Rs 44,762 crore.

