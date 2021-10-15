Chandigarh, Oct 15 (PTI) Haryana AYUSH Minister Anil Vij on Friday said the construction work of Government Homeopathic College and Hospital at Chandpura in Ambala Cantonment is moving at a fast pace.

He said that there would be the best facilities for studies in the college.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Minor Girl Raped And Murdered By 25-Year-Old Man in Mayiladuthurai District ; Accused Arrested.

Besides, free homeopathic treatment will be provided in the hospital which will benefit the residents of the area, Vij, who also holds the Home portfolio, said.

This would be the first such government Homoeopathic College and Hospital in the state where students besides studying would get accommodation facility, he said, adding residential facility would also be provided to the staff members.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Four Killed As Speeding Car Rams Durga Idol Immersion Proceeding in Pathalgaon.

With the setting up of the Homeopathic College and Hospital, the commercial activities in the adjoining areas will also increase, Vij said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)