Puducherry, Jul 14 (PTI) Union Territory of Puducherry, a former French colony, celebrated the French National Day on Monday.

District Collector A Kulothungan, French Consul General in Puducherry and Chennai Etienne Rolland Piegue, and a number of French officials and the representatives of associations of retired French civil and military services personnel placed wreaths at the foot of 'Soldat Inconnu' (Unknown Soldier) at the French War memorial.

Also Read | S Jaishankar on 3-Day China Visit: EAM Meets Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, Stresses 'Mutually Beneficial' Outcomes Through Normalised Ties (See Pics).

'Bastille Day', also known as French National Day, commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in France in 1789 during the French Revolution that marked the end of the absolute monarchy and the beginning of the French Republic.

The band wing of the Puducherry police presented the national anthem of India and the national song of France, with all those present standing in rapt attention.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 14, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The beach road where the French war memorial is situated brought back old memories among the people of Puducherry, which was under French rule for several decades before becoming free in 1962.

The French National Day was also celebrated in Karaikal, a constituent region of Puducherry, on Monday.

French nationals and representatives of the various associations exchanged greetings in French, which reminded the people of the unique French culture that prevails here.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)