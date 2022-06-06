Chennai, Jun 6 (PTI) Coronavirus cases plunged to 100 in Tamil Nadu on Monday with the State seeing 90 fresh cases.

A day ago, there were 107 cases.

The death toll continued to remain at 38,025, as there were no fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

A total of 64 people were discharged after treatment in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries rose to 34,17,286 till date, a bulletin from the State Health Department said.

Of the fresh cases, two returned from Bhutan and Kerala. Of the 90 new cases, 47 were men and 43 women. Active cases increased to 862 from 836 on Sunday.

Among the 38 districts, Chennai contributed the maximum of 48 positive cases while neighbouring Chengalpattu accounted for 20. About 12 districts reported cases less than 5 in number.

About 11,187 samples were tested by RT-PCR today, taking the cumulative number of tests conducted to 6,67,28,765 so far, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)