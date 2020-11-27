Shimla, Nov 27 (PTI) Tourist hotspots Kufri and Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall on Friday, while Keylong recorded the lowest temperature in the state at minus 9.9 degrees Celsius.

While Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded 17 cm snowfall, Kufri registered one cm, Shimla Meteorological Centre director Manmohan Singh said.

He said Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong was the coldest place in the state at minus 9.9 degrees Celsius.

Manali, another popular tourist destination, recorded a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, while it was minus 3.6 degrees Celsius in Kalpa, Singh added.

The minimum temperatures in Kufri and Dalhousie were recorded at 1.5 degrees Celsius and 3.4 degrees Celsius respectively, the weatherman said.

Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

The highest temperature recorded on Thursday was in Una at 27 degrees Celsius, he added.

