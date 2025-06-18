Naggar (Himachal Pradesh) [India] June 18 (ANI): From 8th to 22nd June 2025, as part of a special program organised by The Anjelms Project in Fremantle, Australia, two incredible artisans from the Kullu community--Lata and Sapna--will travel to Perth, accompanied by co-founders Brighu Raj Acharya and Nisha Subramaniam.

Together, they will lead an immersive workshop sharing the essence of the Himalayas with an international audience, demonstrating local spinning using traditional tools, knitting, weaving, felting, and natural dyeing techniques.

Also Read | 'EPFO Services Are Entirely Free': PF Members Cautioned Against Taking Help of Agents for Online Services Related to Provident Fund.

"This is a moment of immense pride--not just for Kullvi Whims, but for every artisan, every village, and every woman in Himachal who continues to nurture and preserve our heritage with her hands and heart.

We are overjoyed to share a historic first: Kullvi Whims is representing Himachal Pradesh's indigenous wool--Desi Oon--on a global platform for the very first time."

Also Read | Bengaluru Man Takes Girlfriend to Goa for Marriage, Kills Her After Dispute and Dumps Body in Forest; Arrested.

"We are taking our crafts to new lands. From the Himalayas to Fremantle, our journey begins--carrying stories, wool, and the spirit of the mountains to the coast," says Brighu Acharya, co-founder of Kullvi Whims.

According to the official site, Kullvi Whims is a social enterprise rooted in the heart of Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, that merges tradition with contemporary charm. Their mission is to sustain and elevate the ancient crafts of the Himalayas through eco-friendly practices and empowering the women artisans and pastoral communities with which they collaborate.

"What makes this journey especially meaningful is that Lata ji and Sapna ji will be travelling abroad for the very first time--not as students, but as teachers, storytellers, and cultural ambassadors. We never imagined we would step out of our village, let alone fly across the world because of our wool and knitting," says Lata, her eyes sparkling with emotion.

"To represent our traditions on such a platform is beyond a dream. We are humbled and proud," adds Sapna.

One of the organisers said, "The response to the workshop has been overwhelming, with over 80% of seats already booked. Even in Australia, a global hub for Merino wool, there is heartfelt interest in our Himalayan wool, handmade traditions, and our slow, sustainable, women-led approach to craft.

This powerful moment reaffirms what we've always believed: Our roots are strong. Our stories matter. And the hands of our women carry not just skill, but legacy.

We extend our deepest gratitude to all who have supported this journey--from the hills of Himachal to the shores of Australia. Thank you to The Anjelms Project and to all our supporters for believing in the spirit of our work.

With your blessings, we will continue to carry the warmth of our wool and the strength of our women to the world." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)