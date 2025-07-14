Kolkata, Jul 14 (PTI) Once a towering yet soft-spoken presence in Bengal BJP's formative years, Ashim Ghosh, a scholar with a sharp political mind, has made a surprise return to national relevance, appointed as the new Governor of Haryana, over two decades after retreating from the daily bustle of active politics.

His name, announced by Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, surprised many, even within his own party, though there had been a quiet buzz for weeks.

"I have come to know about it. What can I say right now? I will speak to the media later in the evening," the 81-year-old politician told PTI.

A political scientist by training and a former professor at North Kolkata's Shri Shikshayatan College, Ghosh had long been seen as a cerebral presence in a party where oratory, discipline, and ideological clarity were prized, during the tumultuous years of the BJP in West Bengal.

Although his active political career faded nearly two decades ago, Ghosh, a quintessential Bengali "bhadralok", remained a respected voice within the party.

His elevation as governor is being seen as both an acknowledgement of his long political journey and a gesture of respect toward the older generation of BJP leaders who built the party's foundations in a state where it long remained marginal.

Ghosh's political roots lie in the early 1990s, a time when the BJP was still trying to carve a space in Bengal's volatile political landscape.

He joined the party in 1991 under the mentorship of senior leader Prabhakar Tiwari, and that very year, contested the Kasipur Assembly seat.

He did not win, but his commitment to the organisation and command over ideological and policy issues made him an asset.

His eloquence and academic background saw him rise swiftly through the organisational ranks. By 1996, he was a state secretary of the party, and within two years, was elevated to vice-president.

In 1999, after Union Minister Tapan Sikdar relinquished the post of state president in adherence to the BJP's "one person, one post" principle, Ghosh was brought in as state party chief, first by appointment and then through election.

That 2000 election was a watershed moment for the state BJP, as Ghosh narrowly defeated veteran leader Sukumar Bandyopadhyay by just 34 votes.

Ghosh, backed by the influential Tapan Sikdar and enjoying the blessings of the RSS, emerged victorious and swiftly reshuffled the state committee, removing his intra-party opponents.

His tenure as president, from 1999 to 2002, coincided with a period of modest growth and consolidation for the BJP in Bengal. While the party did not emerge as a dominant force during those years, Ghosh laid the groundwork for organisational structure, disciplined cadre-building, and intellectual engagement with the party's national vision.

When his term ended in 2002, Ghosh gradually withdrew from active politics.

Post the appointment of Tathagata Roy as the next president, Ghosh's influence waned.

Although he was briefly included in a national-level BJP committee, the internal equations did not favour his continued rise.

For years, he remained politically dormant, far removed from the media glare or party power corridors, returning to academic and quiet civic life in Howrah.

However, during Rahul Sinha's second stint as the Bengal BJP president, Ghosh began attending party events again. His participation increased in recent months, especially around the appointment of the party's new state president Samik Bhattacharya.

Many noticed his growing proximity to the central leadership, and speculation mounted about a gubernatorial appointment, now confirmed with his posting to Haryana.

Ghosh becomes the fourth person from West Bengal to be appointed as a state Governor, following in the footsteps of towering figures like Siddhartha Shankar Ray (Punjab), Vishnukant Shastri (Uttar Pradesh), and Tathagata Roy (Tripura and later Meghalaya).

All four have had deep connections with Bengal's political and intellectual life.

Ghosh's selection also fits a broader pattern of the BJP government's recent gubernatorial picks - quiet, seasoned hands with long ideological affiliation but minimal controversy.

For many in the BJP's Bengal unit, Ghosh's journey is a reminder of the party's older, more stoic generation of leaders who nurtured its roots during politically unrewarding years.

"He is not flamboyant, but he is a man of depth and integrity. His elevation sends out a message that the party hasn't forgotten those who worked when there was nothing to gain," a senior state BJP leader said on condition of anonymity.

As he prepares to take oath in the coming days, the former professor's journey from the classrooms of North Kolkata to the ceremonial halls of Haryana Governor's House comes full circle, underscoring once again that in politics, even long-forgotten paths can lead to unexpected destinations.

