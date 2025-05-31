New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, completes its first 100 days of governance in the national capital. The state government has released a 'workbook' on the occasion, highlighting important public welfare initiatives, including the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Mahila Samman Yojana and the Yamuna River cleaning campaign.

Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi's Chief Minister on February 20. The BJP formed the government in the national capital after 27 years by winning 48 seats in the Assembly elections, pushing the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party into the opposition with 22 seats. The Congress failed to win a single seat for the third consecutive time.

The workbook titled "Kam karne wali Sarkar-100 din seva ke" was released by CM Gupta along with her cabinet ministers Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra, highlighting the government's key initiatives across the health, education, infrastructure and welfare sectors. These include budget allocation for implementing the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, a Rs 51,000 crore provision for the Mahila Samman Yojana, a monthly assistance scheme for poor women. Some of the highlighted measures in the workbook were the Yamuna cleaning plan, street lights, Vay Vandana Yojana, setting up of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and flagging of DEVI buses.

On completing 100 days of the Delhi government, CM Rekha Gupta said, "We are very happy and satisfied that the rights the people of Delhi deserve are being delivered with full dedication by the government. And surely, as Viksit Bharat progresses, Viksit Delhi will also progress and witness significant development."

A special programme will be held in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on May 31 to present the government's initiatives in detail.

"To mark the completion of 100 days of Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi government, a special programme will be organised on 31st May at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. On this occasion, a detailed description of the major achievements of the government, welfare schemes and a 100-day action plan will be presented," CM Gupta said while addressing a press conference.

"Our government is moving on the path of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' shown by PM Modi ji. Following this path, this workbook will be distributed in all the assemblies, so that the citizens can also get details of the work being done by their elected government," the Delhi CM said in a post on X.

Rekha Gupta started her political journey with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student body affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Having studied at Delhi University's Daulat Ram College, she became the President of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) in 1996-97 and actively raised student issues. As a councillor from North Pitampura in 2007, she worked on developing basic facilities in the area, such as libraries and parks. She has also pursued an LLB and is the founder of the AAS, an NGO. She lost the mayoral election to AAP's Shelly Oberoi in 2023.

On the other side, the Aam Aadmi Party criticised the BJP government in Delhi, terming it as "100 days of destruction."

"100 days of destruction by the BJP government is just a trailer, the full picture of the BJP's 'destruction model' is yet to come," the AAP posted on X.

On Friday, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Delhi for failing to deliver on key election promises and for the 'deteriorating' law and order of the national capital. Yadav further said that it is the party's "duty" to question the pain faced by the people of Delhi as the BJP-led government completes 100 days here. (ANI)

