Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 2: Pennant Technologies, an agile and innovative financial technology company, today announced that it has been recognised as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Commercial Loan Origination Solutions. This marks the third consecutive year Pennant has been featured in Gartner Market Guide research. According to Pennant, the recognition reflects the company's increasing relevance in the evolving commercial lending technology landscape.

Gartner defines commercial loan origination solutions (CLOSs) as software applications that enable lending institutions to manage the end-to-end process of opening lending products, from application through underwriting and closing, for businesses of different sizes. They are typically offered as SaaS solutions (private cloud, public cloud or hybrid) or on-premises.

Pennant's Loan Origination System (LOS), pennApps Lending Factory, is designed to support financial institutions across greenfield deployments, modernisation programs, legacy replacement initiatives, and large-scale cloud migrations, offering a cloud-agnostic, highly configurable platform that accelerates digital onboarding, underwriting, credit decisioning, and disbursement across commercial, SME, consumer, mortgage, fintech, and corporate lending products.

Gartner notes in its research, "CLOSs will continue prioritizing advanced technologies (such as IDP, generative AI [GenAI], AI agents and cloud-native architecture) as well as APIs, improved low-code/no code tools (for easier workflow configuration), automated financial spreading and document management. Bank CIOs will demand faster, more efficient loan processing, effective credit risk assessment supported by advanced analytics and AI, flexibility and scalability, seamless integrations, and an optimal and adaptable user experience."

What differentiates Pennant in the AI era is its loan origination system's integration with pennApps Agentic AI Studio, a lending-native agentic AI layer that embeds intelligent agents into core lending workflows. These agents augment human expertise with real-time document intelligence, adaptive risk insights, and explainable decision support, spanning KYC, underwriting, servicing, and collections.

Rather than relying on rigid automation, Pennant's agentic AI enables context-aware reasoning, outcome-driven execution, and continuous learning, helping financial institutions reduce processing times, improve operational resilience during large-scale transitions, and enhance compliance and decision quality as systems scale. Importantly, institutions retain full control over policies, models, and risk frameworks, supporting trust and transparency as AI adoption matures.

"Being recognised by Gartner for the third consecutive year is a strong affirmation of Pennant's vision to reimagine commercial lending through intelligent, flexible, and future-ready technology," said Sireesh Patnaik, Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO), Pennant Technologies. "As financial institutions navigate increasing complexity and demand for speed, our pennApps Lending Factory, powered by configurable workflows and augmented by agentic AI through pennApps Agentic AI Studio, enables them to move beyond automation to truly intelligent, outcome-driven lending. This recognition underscores our continued focus on helping financial institutions modernise loan origination, enhance risk and compliance, and deliver superior customer experiences at scale."

With a strong and proven track record of successful implementations across leading financial institutions, Pennant supports complex, large-scale lending transformation initiatives with an emphasis on phased execution and risk-managed change. Its robust integration frameworks, enterprise-grade architecture, and continuous platform evolution help financial institutions build long-term digital resilience while adapting to regulatory change and rapid advances in AI-driven innovation.

