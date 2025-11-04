New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued an advisory on environmentally compliant disposal of improperly disposed of seized, rejected and expired food items in rivers and other water bodies.

"As per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the regulations framed thereunder, the proper handling and disposal of rejected, expired, or seized food items are critical in preventing health risks, misuse within the supply chain, and environmental harm. Previous directives from FSSAI, including the guidelines dated 21.12.2020, outlined the procedure for disposal of seized food articles in accordance with the provisions undersection 38(4) & 47(4) of the FSS Act 2006 and in cases where the law permits and the Adjudicating officer/court so orders for disposal of the seized articles by destruction," sources told ANI.

The advisory has been issued to all State/UT Commissioners of Food Safety and all regional directors of FSSAI.

"Recently, there have been reports of instances where seized, rejected, or expired food items were improperly disposed of by being dumped directly into rivers and other natural water bodies. In view of the above, the earlier directives dated December 21, 2020, are reiterated," read the advisory.

"To ensure proper disposal of perishable, seized, and rejected food items, all the Designated Officers, Food Safety Officers, and enforcement teams under their respective jurisdiction are also directed to follow the procedure to prevent any recurrence of such incidents and to maintain full compliance with the prescribed norms," it said.

"It is strictly prohibited to dispose of seized, rejected, or expired food items, including their packaging, into rivers, lakes, natural water bodies, or open lands under any circumstances,' it added.

It further stated, "The Approved Disposal Methods, which may be followed in coordination with the local municipal authority/ panchayat or any other statutory bodies, which includes RCD-02005/10/2024-Regulatory-FSSAI-Part(1) I/32037/2025 but not limited to: Incineration: Use authorized incinerators compliant with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) norms, ensuring complete combustion and maintain records of the facility used."

According to the advisory, "Only in designated sanitary landfills with leachate control, biodegradable waste should be segregated and composted where feasible. Biodegradable Waste, like compost or anaerobically digested organic matter, through certified facilities"

Under Procedural Safeguards, "The disposal shall be supervised by the Food Safety Officer (FSO)/ officer duly authorised by the Designated Officer. Disposals should be done under video documentation, in the presence of two independent witnesses. The certificate of disposal shall be submitted by the concerned FSO/ officer supervising the disposal of the said article/item seized to the designated officer, with a copy to the concerned Commissioner of Food Safety and the concerned Food Business Operator (FBO) . Every Designated Officer shall identify suitable facilities for incineration/manuring/composting or any other disposal method and furnish a list to the Commissioner of Food Safety of the concerned State/UT. Coordinate with State Pollution Control Boards for high-volume disposals," it said.

The monitoring and reporting is mandatory by States/UTs monthly, "States/UTs must submit monthly disposal compliance reports to FSSAI by the 5th of the following month, flagging any deviations."

"These issues with the approval of the Competent Authority for compliance are necessary," it said. (ANI)

