New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Amid a steep rise in fuel prices, members of auto, taxi and cab drivers' associations went on a two-day strike against the CNG price hike, starting from Monday and demanded the government to hold a meeting with them in the next two hours failing which they would launch an indefinite strike.

Speaking to ANI, General Secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, Rajendra Soni said due to the price hike in CNG, people are paying extra from their pockets.

"Delhi's Transport Minister did not call us in the conversation. We even wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 30 but there is no response. CNG has become costlier and touched Rs 72 today. People have to pay Rs 350 when they used to pay Rs 100-150 for travelling some kilometres distance," Soni said.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience to passengers but we are also compelled. If the government holds a meeting in the next two hours, we will withdraw the strike," he noted.

Inderjit Singh, President, Capital Transport Panchayat said, "We pay an extra Rs 450 for CNG every day which is more than 12 thousand in a month. Who will compensate for this?" he raised the question to the government.

Pradeep, auto driver, "We are going on strike from April 18 to 19. If the government does not listen to us, then we will sit on strike indefinitely."

Sandeep Kumar, a taxi driver said CNG rates are increasing. In a month around Rs 30-32 per Kg has been increased.

"The price of CNG is increasing every day for the past 18-20 days. There has been an increase of about 30 rupees in a month itself. The government is pushing Ola and Uber people forward, but no one is listening to us," Kumar said.

"We are going on strike under compulsion, if the government wants to talk today, we can withdraw the strike," he added. (ANI)

