Chandigarh, Oct 29: Ahead of the Adampur assembly bypoll, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday said his government has taken several steps to rein in corruption, made recruitment based on merit and undertaken equitable development in the state.

Khattar asserted free hand has been given to officials and agencies concerned to root out corruption and take firm action against those indulging in corrupt practices. Viswas Swaroopam: World’s ‘Tallest’ 369-Foot Statue of Lord Shiva Unveiled in Rajasthan's Rajsamand.

Hitting out at previous governments, he claimed while favouritism prevailed during earlier regimes, the BJP-led government during its eight years of rule has ensured that jobs are given purely based on merit.

Khattar also said, "We rejected caste-based politics and with the slogan of 'Haryana Ek Haryanvi Ek' carried out equitable development without regional bias."

"We fulfilled our promise of providing honest and transparent governance and took several steps to rein in corruption," the chief minister said during a virtual interaction with the youth of Adampur on Saturday evening.

The November 3 bypoll was necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi, the younger son of former chief minister late Bhajan Lal, resigned as MLA and switched over to the BJP from the Congress in August. His son Bhavya has been fielded from the seat by the BJP.

"I promise that in future also I will live up to the expectations of the people and set a better example," Khattar said. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Regime in the State ‘Govt of Mafias’, Says Congress Leader Mukesh Agnihotri.

He equated the bypoll with exams and said, "Students sit in exams each year. Likewise in politics, the test is held after five years. But sometimes small tests also take place in between."

"This is a small test. But we want to pass this with flying colours... With your support, we will do well."

During the interaction programme, a youth from Sarangpur in Adampur raised issues about his village while another youth also raised some demands, to which Khattar said since the Model Code of Conduct is in place enforced for the bypolls they should give their demands in writing and once the poll process is over and the matter will be accordingly dealt with.

Khattar also said that his government has cracked down on criminals and those involved in examination scams have been put behind the bars.

So far, 771 such people have been arrested, he said.

The chief minister claimed that about 1.52 lakh new industries have been set up in Haryana in the last eight years.

"Thousands of youth got employment because of this. At the same time, 90,000 youth got government jobs on merit basis," he said.

About education, Khattar asserted that radical changes have been brought about in the sector. Haryana Panchayat Samiti, Zilla Parishad Elections 2022: Fake Notification Says Elected Candidates To Get 3-Year Term, Here’s the Truth.

A college has been built every 20 km for the convenience of girl students. Emphasis is being put on promoting regional language and some courses in the engineering colleges have been prepared in Hindi language, Khattar said.

He said the demand of opening one medical college in every district has been fulfilled. There are five districts where the work of building medical college will soon start, he said.

On stubble management, he said, "We took several steps to check stubble burning. Four lakh tonnes of stubble is being presently put to productive use, including for generating energy."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)