A piece of news that is going viral on social media claims that elected candidates of the Panchayati Raj elections in Haryana will serve only for three years. However, it must be noted that this news is fake and misleading. A fact check conducted by the Haryana Government said that the notification, which is going viral on social media regarding Panchayati Raj elections, is completely fake. Haryana State Election Commissioner, Dhanpat Singh said that the representatives of Panchayati Raj would be elected for a full five-year term. UPPET Exam 2022: Uttar Pradesh Government Fact-Checks Screenshots of Fake Tweets on Crowded Trains Attributed to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Notification Regarding Panchayati Raj Elections Is Completely Fake

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)