Shimla, Oct 29 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Saturday released a "chargesheet" against the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP regime in Himachal Pradesh, with a senior party leader terming it a "government of mafias".

The Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Mukesh Agnihotri, alleged that a multi-crore pipe purchase scam took place in the IPH Department and jobs were "sold" during the Thakur government.

A commission of inquiry will be constituted if the Congress is voted to power in the hill state, he added as he termed the BJP regime a "government of mafias".

The chairman of the Congress campaign committee for the state Assembly polls, Sukhvinder Sukhu, said anyone, be it a minister or bureaucrat, will be put behind bars if found guilty of the "scams".

Chairman of AICC media and publicity department Pawan Khera accompanied by AICC spokesperson Alka Lamba released a 23-page chargesheet in which several accusations have been levelled against the Thakur government.

It has been alleged in the chargesheet that a Rs 250 crore scam took place in the recruitment of constables. Papers of written test for the recruitment of constables were sold for Rs 6 lakh to 8.25 lakh, it alleged.

Agnihotri said around 225 persons, who had bought these papers, were put behind bars but those who sold the papers are still at large and sitting in the state secretariat or in the Police Department.

He alleged that a multi-crore scam took place while purchasing pipes worth Rs 2,200 crores in the IPH department. Substandard pipes for next 10 years have been purchased and a multi-crore scam took place, he added.

Agnihotri said Rs 500 crore from the state exchequer was spent to hold rallies by the Thakur government right before the announcement of the elections. Bills of such rallies will be sent to the BJP if the Congress voted to power, he added.

He said all decisions taken by the government during last six months will be reviewed.

