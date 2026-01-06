Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 6 (ANI): Amid a controversy surrounding the purported viral audio clip in the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Tuesday that delivering justice to Uttarakhand's daughter has been the state government's highest priority.

He stated that the government has acted with utmost seriousness, sensitivity, and transparency in this matter.

Responding to questions on the Ankita Bhandari case during a press conference held at the Media Centre in the Secretariat, the Chief Minister said that to ensure a fair and thorough investigation into this heinous crime, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted under the leadership of woman officer Renuka Devi, which examined all aspects of the case in depth. As a result of the government's strong and effective legal advocacy, all three accused have been awarded life imprisonment.

He further informed that the investigation conducted by the SIT constituted by the state government has not only been found satisfactory by the trial court, but has also received affirmation from the High Court and the Supreme Court, reflecting the fairness and robustness of the investigation.

Chief Minister Dhami said attempts are underway to create an unnecessary atmosphere in the state based on an alleged audio clip. In contrast, the judicial process has already reached its logical conclusion, and the guilty have been given stringent punishment.

On the issue of a CBI inquiry, the Chief Minister clarified that while the sentiments of the entire state are associated with daughter Ankita, the ones most deeply affected by this tragic incident are her parents. He said he would speak with Ankita's parents and that any further decision would be made only after taking their emotions, pain, and expectations into account.

The Chief Minister reiterated the state government's full commitment to the safety, dignity, and justice of daughters. (ANI)

