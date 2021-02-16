Kolkata, Feb 16 (PTI) The newly formed Indian Secular Front (ISF) of Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui and several other parties will be part of the Left Front-Congress alliance for the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Tuesday.

The Left Front and the Congress have already finalised their seat-sharing deal, Chowdhury said.

"In the upcoming 2021 assembly elections, we will fight as an alliance of the Left Front, Congress and the Indian Secular Front," said Left Front chairman Biman Bose who was also present at the joint press conference.

The influential Muslim cleric of Hooghly district's Furfura Sharif floated the ISF last month.

Not just the ISF, the RJD and several other smaller secular parties will also be accommodated in the alliance, Chowdhury said.

"The election will not be a two-cornered contest as projected by the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. It would be a three-cornered contest as the Left and the Congress are very much in the fight," he said.

