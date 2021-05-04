Thane, May 4 (PTI) A fire destroyed a furniture godown in Bhiwandi in Thane district on Tuesday, though there were no reports of anyone getting injured, an official said.

The blaze started at 11:30am and was put out at around 3:40pm by fire-tending vehicles and personnel from Kalyan-Dombivali and Bhiwandi-Nizampura civic bodies, Thane Municipal Corporation Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

"No one was injured in the fire, the cause of which is being probed," Kadam added.

