New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that future studies would be done by the Harvard Business School on "failures" to tackle COVID-19 pandemic, demonetisation and GST implementation.

"Future HBS (Harvard Business School) case studies on failure: 1. COVID-19. 2. Demonetisation. 3. GST implementation," tweeted the Congress leader on Monday.

Along with the tweet, Gandhi also shared a video with a visual of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the background and a graph depicting the number of COVID-19 cases increasing on a daily basis and India's changing position with respect to the increase in cases.

India has reported its highest-ever single-day spike of 24,850 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)

