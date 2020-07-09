New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) G Narendra Kumar has been appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, according to an official order.

His name was nominated by the Election Commission of India in June.

Also Read | Businessman Behzad Ghebadi Proves How Being Focused & Dedication Can Help One to Face Any Obstacle.

Kumar is a 1989-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh- Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories) cadre.

On Wednesday, Lt Governor Anil Baijal appointed him as the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi and also the Principal Secretary (Elections).

Also Read | iQoo Z1x Smartphone With Triple Rear Cameras & Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Meanwhile, official sources said Praveen Gupta has been appointed as the new Chief Electoral Officer of Rajasthan.

Nitin Khade has been appointed as the CEO of Assam, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)