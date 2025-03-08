Panaji, Mar 8 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister extended his greetings on International Women's Day on Saturday and urged people to reaffirm their commitment to building a world where every woman and girl has the power to dream, achieve and lead.

In a post on his 'X' handle, Sawant said, "On #InternationalWomensDay, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a world where every woman and girl has the power to dream, achieve, and lead!"

He said the year's theme, rights, equality and empowerment for all women and girls, "inspires us to overcome challenges, embrace diverse opportunities, and create a future where everyone is treated with dignity and fairness".

"From being homemakers to aircraft pilots, and from being teachers to being bureaucrats; our women are leading the future," he said, urging people to pledge to support, uplift, and empower women every step of the way.

