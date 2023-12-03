Bhopal, Dec 3 (PTI) The BJP registered a spectacular victory in Madhya Pradesh assembly elections by garnering 48.55 per cent votes, a gain of over 7 percentage points compared to 2018, which also cemented the saffron party's position in the state's bi-polar politics.

The party had got 41.02 per cent of votes in the 2018 elections.

The Congress' vote share remained almost the same at 40.40 per cent as against 40.89 per cent (2018) as its tally plunged from 114 seats. It's set to settle at 66 seats.

However, a gain of over 7 per cent votes propelled the BJP from 109 seats in 2018 to 163 seats this time.

In 2003, BJP got 42.50 per cent votes and won 173 seats, while the Congress got 38 seats with a vote share of 31.6 per cent.

BJP's vote share stood at 37.64 per cent with 143 seats in 2008. It was 32.39 per cent with 71 seats for the Congress.

The saffron party got 44.88 per cent of votes in 2013 and bagged 165 as against Congress' 58 seats with a 36.38 per cent vote share.

