Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 4 (ANI): As NIA progresses in probing the links behind the Udaipur murder case, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the Rajasthan Government should be held accountable for the unfortunate incident.

Shekhawat also met the family members of the victim in the case.

Shekhawat said to reporters today, "It is difficult to fathom the anguish the family is in, but this is the time to support them. Let us all show our support to Kanhaiyalal ji's family and ensure an atmosphere of peace." Talking to the mediapersons after meeting the family members, Shekhawat bluntly said that Kanhaiyalal may have been murdered by the killers, but the state government and Rajasthan Police officials cannot be kept free from this guilt and sin.

On Monday, the Union Minister reached Udaipur from Delhi and visited Kanhaiyalal's house and met the family members.

While interacting with the media, Shekhawat said that despite repeated threats to Kanhaiyalal, only an assurance has been given by the police. "Despite repeated requests for security, the state government did not opt for providing security. They instead installed CCTV cameras in the vicinity and said 'we're just phone call away'," he said.

The Union Minister said that the district and police administration, who had assured Kanhaiyalal ji of security, and the Rajasthan government are also 'guilty of the murder'.

Union Minister Shekhawat said that the mentality of the killers, from the number of the motorcycle being 2611 to the recovering traces of their travel to Pakistan, it is clear that this is not merely a death case. "It is a planned murder," he said.

On the question of NIA investigation, he said that NIA has started investigating the murder of Kanhaiyalal ji.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday appealed to the people to help maintain law and order in the state and assured them that no criminal will be spared irrespective of any religion or community.

His remarks come after tension in the state over the murder of a tailor on June 28 by two men in Udaipur.

The Chief Minister termed the incident as very unfortunate and assured that the state government is working diligently to maintain law and order.

"Rajasthan is known for communal cordiality and harmony. The example of brotherhood and unity here is given all over the country. A youth has been brutally murdered in Udaipur on June 28, 2022, which is very unfortunate. The state government is working diligently to maintain law and order," Gehlot said.

He further said that the local police have registered the case under Sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act-1967 (UAPA) and Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code read Section 153 A, 153 B, 295 A 452 and 35.

"Simultaneously, a SIT was formed for a detailed investigation of the incident. Quick arrest of both the main accused has been done with the promptness of the police. In the preliminary investigation, it has come to the fore that the accused are related to foreign organizations. Hence this incident is being investigated by the NIA. State's Anti-Terrorist Squad and Special Operation Group (ATS & SOG) have been directed to extend full cooperation in the investigation being conducted by NIA," he added.

"I want to assure the people of the state that no matter how big the criminal may be and of any religion or community, he will not be spared under any circumstances. We are committed to maintaining peace, communal harmony and brotherhood in the state," the Chief Minister said.

He also urged religious leaders, public representatives of the people and social activists to appeal to people to ensure peace in society. (ANI)

