Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 14 (ANI): Rushab Rupani, son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Rupani, arrived at his father's residence in Gandhinagar on Saturday.

Vijay Rupani was one of the 241 passengers who lost his life in the tragic crash of the Air India flight 171, a London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, on Thursday.

Vijay Rupani was a two-time Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2016 to 2021. Rupani was also appointed the BJP's in-charge for Punjab.

On Thursday, the Al-171 Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aeroplane bound for London's Gatwick had crashed shortly after it took off from the Ahmedabad International Airport. The airlines said only one out of the 242 people on board the aircraft survived the crash.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Vijay Rupani, calling his death "hard to believe."

In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, "I worked for a long time in the organisation with former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani ji. Whether it was strengthening the organisation as the state president or keeping Gujarat's development journey moving as the Chief Minister, Vijaybhai fulfilled every responsibility with full responsibility. It is difficult to believe that he is no longer amongst us."

Shah remembered Rupani as a dedicated leader who always worked with discipline and commitment toward the growth of the party and the state.

Shah, who worked closely with Rupani during this period, highlighted his disciplined work ethic and loyalty to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Calm and thoughtful by nature, Rupani ji's loyalty and discipline towards the organisation were amazing," Shah said in his tribute.

Amit Shah also shared a personal memory from his last meeting with Rupani. "I met him a few days ago and had a detailed discussion on various topics related to the organisation in Punjab," he wrote.

Shah expressed his condolences to the family, saying, "I spoke to his wife, Mrs. Anjali Rupani ji and expressed my deepest condolences. The entire BJP family stands with them in this hour of grief. May God give a place to the departed soul in his lotus feet. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti." (ANI)

