Mathura, June 4 (PTI) Police here have busted a gang involved in stealing petroleum products from the pipeline connecting parts of north India, officials said on Friday.

The arrest of its seven members took place on Thursday night on the outskirts of Ranwari village that falls under the Chhata police station, officials said, adding four others managed to escape.

The arrests were made after a complaint from Mathura Refinery's Chief Operating Manager Shirish Kumar Verma last month, regarding pilferage of petroleum products.

Thousand litres of diesel (costing Rs 85,830), cash worth Rs 2,11,000, four mobile phones, two cars, a motorbike, a welding machine, a bundle of electric cable, welding rods, a valve and other things used to suck fuel from the pipeline were recovered from their possession, Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.

The accused, Anand and Bhushan, are residents of Ranvari; Rajesh Chaudhary of Agra; and four others – Dalvir Chaudhary, Gudda Chaudhary, Bhola, Montu and Bhushan — of Mathura, police said, adding they have confessed to committing the same crime over and over again.

Dalvir and Gudda, according to police, are the masterminds who got several others involved in this racket.

Dalvir told police that they have drawn about 11,400 litres of fuel from the pipeline so far. PTI

