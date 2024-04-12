Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 11 (ANI): Devotees participated in the traditional royal ride of Gangaur Mata in Rajasthan's Jaipur. A magnificent procession of the Gangaur Mata was taken out near Tripolia Gate on Thursday.

The procession featured chariots, royal elephants and performances by folk artists. A sea of people, including localities as well as tourists, gathered to catch a glimpse of the procession as it passed through the lanes of Jaipur.

Security forces were also deployed to ensure safety and prevent any potential disturbances.

Gangaur celebrates the bond between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, as she bids farewell to her parental home and returns to her divine abode.

Married women in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, celebrate the Gangaur Festival with great fervour and devotion. During the festival, they worship the Hindu Goddesses Gauri and pray for the long lives of their husbands.

The festival is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm, usually in the months of March or April, according to the Hindu calendar. The celebrations last for around 18 days, starting from the day after Holi.

Women dress up beautifully in traditional attire, wear intricate mehndi (henna) designs on their hands, and adorn themselves with jewellery.

The centrepiece of the festival is the clay idols of Gauri and Isar (Shiva), which are beautifully decorated with colourful clothes, jewellery, and flowers. These idols are carried in processions through the streets, accompanied by singing, dancing, and traditional music. (ANI)

