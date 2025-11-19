New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested the brother and close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on his deportation from the US to India, according to an official statement.

The agency mentioned that Anmol, deported from the US, had been absconding since 2022, and is the 19th accused to be arrested for his alleged involvement in the terror-syndicate led by his jailed brother. Lawrence Bishnoi.

Anmol Bishnoi is also wanted for his alleged involvement of the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in October last year.

According to the NIA, Anmol was chargsheeted in March 2023 after investigations "established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the 2020-2023 period."

NIA mentions that Anmol Bishnoi is operating closely with various Bishnoi gang associates, and he "continued to run terror syndicates and execute terrorist acts from the US for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang."

"Investigations revealed that Anmol Bishnoi had provided shelter and logistic support to the gang's shooters and ground operatives. He was also engaged in extortion in India from foreign soil with the help of other gangsters," the statement mentioned.

NIA continues to investigate RC 39/2022/NIA/DLI (terror-gangster conspiracy case led by Lawrence Bishnoi), as part of its efforts to destroy the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and arms smugglers, including their infrastructure and funding channels. (ANI)

Meanwhile, security was tightened at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport just before Anmol Bishnoi was coming back to India.

Police personnel, accompanied by the Dog Squad, conducted extensive checking of vehicles and premises at Terminal 3, ensuring multiple layers of security ahead of Bishnoi's arrival.

Anmol Bishnoi's cousin, Ramesh Bishnoi, has urged the Central government to ensure the safety of the latter.

Speaking to ANI, Ramesh Bishnoi claimed that Anmol is only being punished for being the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He also expressed faith in the investigative agencies, saying that the family's main priority is to ensure the safety of their relative.

"The law will take its course. Our family respects the law and we are law-abiding people, but today our main concern is that if he (Anmol Bishnoi) is being brought to India, the Indian government should ensure his safety. This will be our demand," Bishnoi told ANI.

Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique said that he received an email stating that the federal government had removed Anmol Bishnoi from the United States as of November 18.

Zeeshan Siddique said that they are still awaiting justice and the full conspiracy behind his father's murder should come out. Baba Siddique, former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader, was shot down in Bandra in October last year. (ANI)

