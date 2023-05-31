Chandigarh, May 31 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has arrested a person in connection with a murder in Amritsar on May 24.

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police arrested Gurveer Singh alias Guri, one of the accused involved in the killing of Jarnail Singh at Sathiala village, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here.

He said police have also recovered a .32 calibre pistol, along with seven live cartridges, from his possession.

The development came a day after the Punjab Police released pictures of 10 members of the Bambiha gang found involved in the murder.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said a team of the AGTF, under the supervision of Additional DGP Promod Ban, arrested Gurveer, who has a number of cases registered against him, including of murder, attempt to murder, snatching, and under the Arms Act.

The DGP said Gurveer has confirmed the involvement of Gagandeep Singh alias Daddi, Jobanjeet Singh alias Billa, Joban, Gurmej Singh, Manjit Mahal and two other unidentified criminals in the murder of Jarnail Singh.

