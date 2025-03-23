Chandigarh/Bathinda, Mar 23 (PTI) Jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has been detained under the PIT-NDPS Act and shifted from central jail in Bathinda to Assam's Silchar jail, sources said on Sunday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained Bhagwanpuria under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, they said.

A team of the NCB and Punjab police were present when he was escorted out from Bathinda jail and taken to the Assam jail on Saturday evening, they added.

Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was already in the custody of Punjab police in the 2022 singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case, besides facing charges for several other cases.

