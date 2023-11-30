Chandigarh, Nov 30 (PTI) Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Thursday said a gangster, wanted in several murder cases, has been arrested in Jalandhar and two pistols have been recovered from his possession.

The DGP said Karanjit Singh alias Jassa Happowal is an operative of a foreign-based gangster Rajesh Kumar alias Sonu Khatri.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: 63.94% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM.

"Gangster Jassa Happowal was wanted in at least six murder cases, including the sensational double-murder of a mother and daughter, which took place in Bhojowal village in Jalandhar rural last month, and other heinous crimes," he added.

The accused had also put kerosene oil on the bodies and faces of both women before setting them ablaze, police said.

Also Read | ‘Our Country is Built on Love’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Hails Rat-Hole Mining Experts for Silkyara Tunnel Rescue.

The DGP in a statement said the police recovered two pistols of .30 and .32 bore along with two magazines and 10 live cartridges from his possession.

He added that there were reliable inputs that Happowal based on directions of his foreign-based handlers hatched a conspiracy to execute three or four targeted killings. Based on inputs that he was on the way to conduct a recce on one of his next targets, teams from the counter intelligence (CI) devised a meticulous plan and successfully arrested him after intercepting his motorcycle on the outskirts of Jalandhar, police said.

Assistant Inspector General, Counter Intelligence, Navjot Singh Mahal, said Happowal during questioning confessed to his involvement in six murder cases and other criminal cases relating to attempt to murder, car-jacking and looting western unions.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)