New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday said that the mastermind behind the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala is gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Addressing a press conference here, today evening, the chief of Delhi's anti-terror unit, Special Cell, Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal said, "On May 29, in Punjab's Mansa, Sidhu Moose Wala was killed by assailants. Delhi Police Special Cell traced down the organised gang and criminals who carried out the murder. In this incident as well, we have received information that this attack was planned. It is our duty to nab the culprits as soon as possible."

"A first, we carried out some groundwork in the case. We know that the case was registered in Punjab by the Punjab Police. With the joint cooperation of the Delhi Police and Punjab Police, we began the task of identifying the killers at first. With the efforts of the Delhi Police, we established that about five persons were mainly involved in the incident. Later, the Punjab Police identified a few more criminals," he said.

The senior Delhi Police official said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is the mastermind behind the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The Police said that Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle, a close associate of the main shooter in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab has been arrested.

"Maharashtra Police has been given Mahakaal alias Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble's 14-day police custody remand. He is a close associate of one of the shooters, but he's not involved in the killing," he said.

"At least five people are involved in the killing. One Mahakaal has been arrested. He is a close associate of one of the shooters involved in Punjabi singer Siddu Moose Wala's murder, though he was not involved in the shooting. Actual shooters will be arrested soon," the Police said.

Earlier, Gangster Goldy Brar had claimed the responsibility for Moose Wala's murder. This murder was in retaliation for youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing that took place last year.

The Punjab Police on Tuesday had said it had arrested eight persons so far in connection with the brutal murder of Moosewala. The police spokesperson said they also sought a red corner notice against gangster-turned-terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, of Rattoke village, Tarn Taran. (ANI)

