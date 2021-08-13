Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): A team of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Friday morning arrested a gangster carrying a Rs 1 lakh reward on his head after an encounter in Budhana town of Muzaffarnagar district.

The police said that the gangster, Ashu alias Lambu alias Khalid, resident of Meerut, was injured in the encounter due to bullet injuries.

STF Meerut's DSP Brijesh Singh said that in 2017 in Muzaffarnagar's Kotwali, miscreants had carried out a robbery of Rs 20 lakh, since then the gangster was absconding and the Muzaffarnagar SSP had declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh on him.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

