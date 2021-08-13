Apple, the Global tech giant is rumoured to host its highly anticipated event next month. During the event, the company is expected to launch its iPhone 13 lineup. The iPhone 13 Series will comprise iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones. Last year's iPhone 12 Series launch event was delayed due to supply constraints and the COVID-19 pandemic but it should not be the case this time. As per a report, Apple will launch its iPhone 13 Series next month, most probably by the third week of next month. Previous reports had claimed that iPhone 13 line-up launch could take place on September 14, 2021. Apple iPhone 13 Could Come With Reverse Wireless Charging Support: Report.

iPhone 13 Series is speculated to feature new camera functions like ProRes for videos, video portrait mode with a filter-like system. This filter will automatically improve the details and colours of images taken. iPhone 13 line-up is rumoured to sport Samsung's 120Hz LTPO OLED panel and a small notch. The small notch will bring a higher screen-to-body ratio and a better front visual effect.

All models of the iPhone 13 Series will be powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset and will run on iOS 15. Previous reports have revealed that Apple's upcoming series could come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X60 5G modem. For its cameras, Apple is said to use lenses from its main supplier, Taiwan's Largan Precision.

