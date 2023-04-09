Gurugram, Apr 9 (PTI) The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran on Sunday demolished the three-storey home of gangster Sandeep alias Bandar in the Rajiv Colony area here, officials said.

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, formerly known as the Haryana Urban Development Authority, had earlier declared as illegal the house built near the Naharpur Rupa village, they added.

A force led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Balhara was present to deal with any protests. Naib Tehsildar (Kadipur) Satish Kumar was present as duty magistrate, the officials said.

Sandeep, a close aide of gangster Kaushal, had illegally built the three-storey house about 10 years ago on 100 square yards of government land, they added.

A senior Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran officer said Sandeep was issued a notice before the demolition. His family had filed a petition in court, which declined to grant a stay.

