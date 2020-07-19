Noida (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Sunday attached movable properties worth Rs 30 lakh of a gangster belonging to the Sundar Bhati gang, as crackdown continued on the regional mafia, officials said.

The clampdown on the mafia in the district in western UP started on July 4 in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives which came close on the heels of killing of eight policemen in Kanpur by henchmen of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, they said.

“Two trucks belonging to gangster Praveen Bhati were attached on Sunday. The trucks are pegged at Rs 30 lakh,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said.

The crackdown is being carried out chiefly under Section 14 (1) of the Gangsters Act, which allows attachment of illegal properties, in order to effectively curb gangsters, mafias and criminals and their associates, Pandey said.

So far, properties, including land and vehicles, worth over Rs 16 crore belonging to dreaded gangsters of the Sundar Bhati and Anil Dujana gangs, and others, have been attached in the latest clampdown, officials said.

The district police said it would continue action against the gangsters.

