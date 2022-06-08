New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Garden of Five Senses, Dilli Haat and Delhi's world heritage monuments Red Fort, Qutub Minar and Humayun's Tomb are among the favourite locations of film makers to shoot movies in the city as the AAP government has received around 100 queries under its new film policy, officials said.

The Delhi Film Policy 2022, which was launched on May 13, has started gaining momentum as many film makers have asked for its details and some even visited the office of the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), the nodal agency for implementation of the policy, they said.

Also Read | New Delhi: CBI Arrests Sub-Inspector Mayank Yadav in Bribery Case.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had launched the policy to promote the city as a hub for movie production through a slew of measures, including setting up of Rs 30 crore fund to support producers and hosting an international film festival every year.

The policy aims to provide a single-window e-film clearance system facilitating permission for the shoot in 15 days. A portal in this direction has been readied by bringing over 25 agencies for various permissions related to film production.

Also Read | Pakistan Shocker: Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Torturing Stray Animals To Teach Students, Says Report.

"Around 100 queries under the policy have been received so far where people belonging to the film industry have enquired about the policy, its benefits, availability of shoot locations, permission, application process and ways to claim the incentive or subsidy.

"Out of these queries, we have 10-15 queries in written that are likely to translate into formal application for seeking permission for film shooting in the city," a DTTDC official told PTI.

The official said Garden of Five Senses, Dilli Haat, Red Fort, Qutub Minar and Humayun's Tomb are favourite spots for film shooting as most of the queries were for these places.

Under the new film policy, the government has also made a provision of a subsidy of up to Rs 3 crore with certain riders such as the number of days of shooting, location and branding of Delhi in the movie, local hiring of actors, among other factors.

The official said the maximum amount one can avail is Rs 3 crore, but film makers will have to earn points to get scores required to get the subsidy.

He said these points will be based on four criteria which include screen time given to the city in the movie, number of shoot days in Delhi, local artists given work in the film and the line production cost borne in the city.

Another official said some prominent film makers have also approached the department to understand the new policy and its benefits for movie shooting in Delhi. The official, however, did not divulge the name of the film makers.

"The Delhi Film Policy is gaining momentum. Further information about it needs to be disseminated which we are doing. Recently, it was unveiled at the Cannes film festival to promote it internationally. We anticipate that soon the department will be flooded with applications for the film shoot," the official said.

He added that at present, there are three applications that are in the process of being filled to seek permission for film shoot.

The official also said peak summers are not the best time and season to shoot movies in Delhi so the number of applications is less.

"The most number of films are shot here between October and April. We are anticipating a good response then. Earlier, people had to make rounds of offices to get permission for movie shooting in Delhi, but now with the new film policy in place, things are getting streamlined and people are slowly showing interest in it," the official said.

To procure a film shooting clearance, one will have to visit the Delhi Tourism website -- www.delhitourism.gov.in -- and apply for film shooting by clicking on the 'e-Film Clearance' icon. The online process will then begin to get clearances from agencies concerned in a time-bound manner.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)