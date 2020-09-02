Muzaffarnagar, Sep 2 (PTI) Three bike-borne men looted Rs 50,000 from two employees of a gas agency at gunpoint in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Roorkee Road under the Civil Lines police station on Tuesday evening, they said.

Three assailants came on a motorcycle and looted Rs 50,000 from the gas agency employees at gunpoint, the police said.

Station House Officer, Civil Lines police station, D K Tyagi said after receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and launched a search to nab the accused.

