Doors for Badrinath and Kedarnath temples to open on May 4 and 2 (Photo: Uttarakhand CMO)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has begun preparations for the upcoming Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Dham Yatra. The doors of Shri Badrinath Dham are opening on May 4 and that of Shri Kedarnath Dham on May 2, a release said.

The doors of the second Kedar Shri Madmaheshwar temple are opening on May 21 and that of the third Kedar Tungnath ji on May 2, the release said.

BKTC Chief Executive Officer Vijay Prasad Thapliyal attended a meeting on Monday to fix the date of opening of the doors of Shri Madmaheshwar Temple at Shri Omkareshwar Temple Ukhimath. He was welcomed by Kedar Sabha and was praised for working in coordination with the Tirthpurohits.

On Tuesday, BKTCC Chief Executive Officer Vijay Prasad Thapliyal conducted a site inspection of the temple committee's Maa Barahi Temple Sansari, Masta Narayan Koti, Shri Triyuginarayan Temple, Gauramaata Temple Gaurikund, Temple Committee Rest House at Son Prayag, and Sanskrit College at Shonitpur (Guptkashi).

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand government has made the Green Card mandatory for all commercial vehicles carrying 13 or more passengers as part of its safety measures, an official statement said on Friday.

According to officials, commercial vehicles registered in Uttarakhand will be issued Green Cards valid for the entire pilgrimage season; those from other states will receive cards valid for only 15 days. The work of making Green Cards has also been started from Friday. (ANI)

