Guwahati, Mar 15 (PTI) The Gauhati High Court has issued notices to the Assam government, seeking explanation as to why it had dissolved Hojai and Biswanath districts, within four weeks.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice Kardak Ete issued the notices while hearing two PILs, and asked the state government to file an affidavit within four weeks, the petitioners' advocate Santanu Borthakur told PTI.

Also Read | US Lauds Saudi Arabia's Announcement of Buying Up to 121 Boeing 787 Dreamliner Aircrafts.

On December 31, the Assam Cabinet had decided to merge Biswanath with Sonitpur. Along with it, Hojai with Nagaon, Tamulpur with Baksa and Bajali with Barpeta were also merged.

The decision to join the districts was taken a day before the Election Commission had imposed a ban on creating new administrative units in Assam from January 1, 2023, as the poll panel undertook the delimitation exercise in the state.

Also Read | Goa Government Introduces Artificial Intelligence Signals To Tackle Traffic Woes, Issue E-Challans (Watch Video).

The administrative jurisdiction of some villages and a few towns were also changed at the state cabinet meeting held in New Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)