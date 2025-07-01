Guwahati, Jul 1 (PTI) A 30-hour career readiness and personality development programme was organised under the Finishing School initiative of the Gauhati University to equip final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students with essential skills.

Vice Chancellor Nani Gopal Mahanta, in his address to the students, emphasised the power of communication in today's world and how the right use of words can transform perceptions and destinies.

He encouraged students to take communication skills seriously, calling them the currency of influence and leadership in modern society.

He said that the idea of launching such a programme specifically for outgoing students was envisioned as there was a concern that many graduates, despite having strong academic backgrounds, still face challenges in basic workplace communication and professional readiness.

The programme is Gauhati University's efforts to bridge the campus-to-career gap, reaffirming its commitment to nurturing not only academically sound but also professionally prepared graduates, Mahanta said.

Gauhati University Registrar Utpal Sarma urged students to embrace change with a positive attitude, to work hard, and to develop inner discipline.

He stressed the importance of self-improvement and consistent effort, adding that soft skills are as essential as academic excellence in achieving long-term success.

Certificates of Appreciation were awarded to the resource persons, as well as to the faculty members, especially the Soft Skill Committee, and selected nodal officers, who played an instrumental role in designing the curriculum, managing logistics, and conducting sessions.

In addition, all participating students received certificates for the successful completion of the programme.

The eight-day programme, which concluded on Monday, was coordinated by the Soft Skill Committee with students from 15 academic departments and affiliated colleges.

Sessions were delivered by expert trainers and professionals on critical workplace competencies, including self-discovery, effective communication, English for employability, resume and profile building, digital etiquette, group discussion and interview preparation, a release issued by the university said on Tuesday.

