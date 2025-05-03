Barpeta (Assam) [India], May 3 (ANI): Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for focusing on personal attacks instead of addressing the pressing issues of children in the state, including rising school dropout rates, child labour, and worsening government education standards.

Speaking to the media, Gogoi responded to recent remarks made by the Chief Minister, who had controversially stated he would resign if Gogoi could prove that his child holds Indian citizenship. Dismissing the statement as a political diversion, Gogoi focused on what he termed the real crisis affecting Assam's future, its children.

"The Chief Minister is concerned with my children. That is his choice, his prerogative. I am concerned with the welfare of the children of Assam. Today, dropout rates are increasing. Children are being sold into slavery. The condition of government schools is deteriorating every day. Children are so impoverished that they are being forced into labour. I take responsibility for addressing these issues as a member of the Congress party," Gogoi said.

The Congress MP criticised the BJP for politicising personal matters rather than focusing on governance and social welfare. He emphasised that such distractions serve no purpose while fundamental issues in the education and social sectors remain unaddressed.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday claimed that the Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's children are not Indian citizens..

Speaking to mediapersons, Chief Minister Sarma said, "I have evidence that Gaurav Gogoi's son and daughter are not Indian citizens. We are examining what he did there (Pakistan) for 15 days. There is no tourism place in Pakistan; it is only a terrorist adda. It is 100 per cent confirmed that he went there, but what did he do there in 15 days? Robert Vadra and Gaurav Gogoi are more concerned about Pakistan than India."

Gaurav Gogoi also weighed in on the recent tensions with Pakistan and the Indian government's stance on national security. Amid growing concerns over terrorism and border security, Gogoi expressed support for a firm diplomatic response from New Delhi.

"We want this government to give a strong and befitting reply to Pakistan, and we support the central government and the Prime Minister in any initiative they take against Pakistan," he said. However, he accused the BJP of misusing national issues to target opposition leaders. "Instead of taking strong action, they are venting their fury and frustration on the opposition. This is not what the country needs right now," he said.

The comments come amid heightened political activity in Assam during the panchayat election. The Chief Minister's remark on Gogoi's family sparked a wave of reactions across party lines, with the Congress calling it a "desperate personal attack." (ANI)

